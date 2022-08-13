PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 26th

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

