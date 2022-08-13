Pepemon Pepeballs Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for about $33.32 or 0.00136648 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $466,502.78 and approximately $324.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

