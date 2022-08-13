Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance
Shares of PWP opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $14.75.
Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.
Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.
