Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of PWP opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 417.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 322,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,800,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

