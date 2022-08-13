Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $128,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after buying an additional 837,473 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $15,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.