Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $128,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after buying an additional 837,473 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $15,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
