Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEYUF opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

