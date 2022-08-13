Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE:PEY opened at C$13.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$57,823.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,412.63. In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$57,823.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,412.63. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$287,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,744,532.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $407,300 and have sold 207,787 shares worth $3,098,427.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

