Phala Network Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $36.72 million and $2.74 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

