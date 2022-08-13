Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Update

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $11,908,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.