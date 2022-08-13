Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 30,788 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Camtek worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Camtek by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays downgraded Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.75 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

