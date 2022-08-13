Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 9,975 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after buying an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

