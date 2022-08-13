Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 35,798 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $650,783,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,712,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,273,000 after buying an additional 622,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.4 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.72. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

