Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 65,000 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2,057.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 942,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,446,000 after acquiring an additional 899,203 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EQT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 759,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

EQT Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EQT opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

