Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,650 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $166.37 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.