Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,650 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:SRE opened at $166.37 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
