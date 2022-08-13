Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,927 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 259,592 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 951,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 537,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 145,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 296,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 215,833 shares during the period.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

