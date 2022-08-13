Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.85 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 142.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

