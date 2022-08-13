Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

