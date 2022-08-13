Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $256.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

