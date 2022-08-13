Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,840 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000.

KBA opened at $35.39 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

