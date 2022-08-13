Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $230.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

