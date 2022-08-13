Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $204.89 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.