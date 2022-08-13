Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.
MCK opened at $365.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $365.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
