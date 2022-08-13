Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,064,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,954 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth $696,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $329,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,270,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,405.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,379,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,967.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $329,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,270,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,405.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,095,965 shares of company stock worth $3,229,291 and have sold 70,850 shares worth $212,401. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nerdy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Nerdy stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.