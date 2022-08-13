Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 49,260 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,260 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth $708,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth $653,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HERA stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

