Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $193,460.08 and $5,375.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

