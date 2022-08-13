Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,979,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 3,808,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 541.7 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF opened at $5.74 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

