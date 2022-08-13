Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,979,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 3,808,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 541.7 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF opened at $5.74 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PIAIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.