Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $85.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of -0.86. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

