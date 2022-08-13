Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $85.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of -0.86. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.12.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
