Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $175,402.25 and approximately $1.10 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,459.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.