PIVX (PIVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $111,485.00

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $13.02 million and $111,485.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000278 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,831,230 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

