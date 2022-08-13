PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Chardan Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PLBY Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.92 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that PLBY Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PLBY Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

