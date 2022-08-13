Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Plexus stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $99.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
