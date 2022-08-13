Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $99.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Plexus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Plexus by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

