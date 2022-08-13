Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $284,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 25.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

