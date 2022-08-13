Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.48.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Articles

