Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.48.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

