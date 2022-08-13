Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Pluristem Therapeutics Price Performance
Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
