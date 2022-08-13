Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 85,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

