Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of RAMPF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

