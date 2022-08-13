Polker Hits 1-Day Volume of $236,863.00 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Polker has a total market capitalization of $787,902.81 and $236,863.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

