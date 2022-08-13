PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSTNY. Cheuvreux raised PostNL from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered PostNL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get PostNL alerts:

PostNL Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSTNY opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25. PostNL has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.