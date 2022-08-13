Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on POW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.00.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:POW opened at C$35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a current ratio of 99.23 and a quick ratio of 84.86. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.47 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.98. The stock has a market cap of C$23.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

