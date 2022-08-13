Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

POWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,813,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

