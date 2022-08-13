Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Short Interest Down 27.1% in July

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 169,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powered Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $4,197,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Powered Brands by 1,336.5% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Powered Brands by 95.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 300,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Powered Brands by 1,120.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 326,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 299,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Powered Brands Stock Performance

Shares of POW remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Powered Brands has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.