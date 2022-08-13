PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

PowerFleet Stock Up 7.6 %

PowerFleet stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.82. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

