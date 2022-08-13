PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Evercore ISI

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.78.

PPL Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.75. PPL has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 64.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of PPL by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 221,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,128,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,396,000 after buying an additional 140,732 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in PPL by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after buying an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 942,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,558,000 after buying an additional 89,360 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

