Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Down 29.8% in July

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ PRPO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 127,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. Precipio has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 123.12%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRPO Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

