Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Down 29.8% in July

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Precipio Price Performance
NASDAQ PRPO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 127,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. Precipio has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.15.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 123.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio
Precipio Company Profile
Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.
