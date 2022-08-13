Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 2,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.173 dividend. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

