Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

