Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $45.01. 642,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,611. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,186,779. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

