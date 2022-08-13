Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.
Progyny Stock Performance
PGNY stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $45.01. 642,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,611. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.85.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.