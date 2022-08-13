Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.91 million and $309.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00060978 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000187 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,812,421,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,330,539 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.