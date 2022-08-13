Proton Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $62.49 million and approximately $15.51 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,384.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00127995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,803,252,005 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.