Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

PROV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

