Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.56. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.