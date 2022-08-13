PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 59.8% in July

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 1.4 %

PBCRY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 17,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

